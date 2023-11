Area Football 2023

Area

Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm

Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale vs. Gilmer at Rose on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills at Melissa on Thursday at 6:30 pm

Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm

Grandview vs. Pottsboro at Mesquite Memorial on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm

3A DII RII

Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm

Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm

Gunter vs. Center View at Denton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

West Rusk vs, New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton vs. New Boston at Carthage on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm

Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Dawson at Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm