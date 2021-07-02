Area Independence Day Activities

The Paris Municipal Band will kick off the Independence Day Holidays with a free concert Friday evening from the Peristyle at Bywaters Park in the 300 block of S. Main St. The performance will include a tribute to veterans and will be all about patriotism. The band has been in existence for 99 years. The program gets underway at 8:30.

The Paris Community Independence Day Parade is tomorrow at 10:00 am with the same traditional route. Line up at the courthouse parking lot. The route has been tweaked due to square modifications to ensure floats can make the turns. There is no entry fee. Contact Robert Black for details (903) 905-0679.

The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra will return to Celebration Plaza in *Sulphur Springs on Saturday night for its traditional Independence Day Concert. The program will feature classical patriotic, martial and spiritually based music. The program, conducted by Dr. Doug Bakenhus will be followed by one of the largest fireworks shows in East Texas.

An Independence Day Blast will be held Sunday at Broach Park in Pittsburg. Fireworks will begin at dark, accompanied by patriotic music supplied by STAR Country 96.9.

American Legion Post 243 in Mt Vernon, has its second fundraiser Saturday (Jul 3) at Prosperity Bank’s parking lot at the corner of TX-37 and I-30 South Service Rd. You can buy brisket sandwiches with chips for $5.00 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

There will be a Fireworks Show Sunday at Talco Park. Watermellons and Hotdogs will be served at 7pm. The Fireworks will begin at Dark.

The Blossom Patriot Fest will be held tonight at the Community Park. There will be lots of activities for the family. Fireworks begin at dark.

The Deport Freedom Fest will be held Sunday beginning at 6pm. The fireworks show begins at dark.