Area Residents Need to Report Winter Storm Damage
Area Residents Need to Report Winter Storm Damage

4 hours ago

More Northeast Texas counties need bo  added to the list of Texas Counties that are now eligible for Federal Storm assistance for Individuals.  In order to be added,  all local residents  need to report your damages from the winter storm. There’s a link on our news website for you to list the damages you your business incurred during and after the arctic storm that ravaged the area.

Copy and paste to your browser the following link to the to the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool .

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/eb1ab4928205490182896d86783447d3?fbclid=IwAR1EAcvUdqFiyluik-OLyqdar_pdxvVtTNAwwCw1J19xWbZvAE8KytBbVK0

