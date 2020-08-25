Area Volleyball Continues Tonight Plus Stars Take Game Two Vs Avs In Today’s Sports update

North Lamar will play their first home game of the season as they host Daingerfield. Chisum is also at home playing Paul Pewitt, Prairiland travels to Atlanta, Detroit is at Dodd City, París is playing Argyle, and Van Alstyne on the road.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in 43 seconds during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his upper chest as part of a four-goal second period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series. Game 3 will be Wednesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to take the series lead against the LA Clippers tonight, as they tied at two games apiece. Luka Doncic is coming off two straight triple-doubles.

Lance Lynn gave the Texas Rangers another workhorse start and helped them get their first win in more than a week after initially surrendering their early lead in five games. Lynn struck out eight while throwing 105 pitches in six innings. Isiah-Kiner Falefa hit a tiebreaking homer in the second to put the Rangers ahead to stay as they ended their eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the American League-leading Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Game 2 of that series is tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30, with the first pitch at 7:05.