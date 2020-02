The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department is inviting all area residents to an active shooter seminar in Greenville from 8:30- 1pm tomorrow at The Church at River Oaks at 5900 Joe Ramsey Blvd. The course will teach citizens how to spot a shooter before a tragedy occurs. The program is beneficial for any church that wants to put a security team in place or for businesses that want to train their employees to help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.