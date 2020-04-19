Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Announces Meal Deliveries For Senior Citizens

Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 25, 2020, that Texas had received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults. The grant was part of a $250 million outlay authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 18, 2020. Created by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965, these programs provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults nationwide each year, both through home delivery and in places like community centers.

Funding for $276,803 was allocated to the Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging for seniors residing in Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Hopkins, Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties. The home-delivered meals are for seniors age 60 and older impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors requesting Home Delivered Meals should contact the following to begin the intake process:

If you live in Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, or Franklin Counties, call 903-831-7696.

If you live in Hopkins, Delta, Lamar, and River River Counties, call 903-784-2580.