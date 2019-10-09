Morrell banner
Ark-Tex COG Issues New Rules For Police Trainees

5 mins ago

 

Taylor Nye is reporting in the Sulphur Springs New Telegram that a new policy has been enacted by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for accepting trainees to its regional law enforcement training program. The new rules require that trainees actually be employed by a law enforcement agency. In the past, agencies could sponsor trainees they might want to hire in the future. Executive Director Chris Brown said the change was made after consultations with TCOLE and are the result of a situation involving former Sulphur Springs Police Chief  Jay Sanders.

