Ark-Tex Council Of Government Meeting

AGENDA ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

June 25, 2020, The Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, via teleconference/webinar. (This format was made allowable by Governor Abbott’s Office in a press release on March 16, 2020. See attached press release and list of open meeting laws subject to temporary suspension.) Use the following information to register for the meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvd-yuqTspGtxa12e9_47cbGFVWwRr81gw If you experience issues while registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Mary Beth Rudel no less than two (2) workdays before the meeting at 903.255.3520 or mrudel@atcog.org.

Item 1. Call to order – Quorum Determination.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Public Comment. ATCOG invites members of the public to provide oral comments on any item included on this agenda under this item. Each person wishing to make public comment shall be limited to 3 minutes with comments directed to the Board as a whole. A is reasonable accommodation made for members of the public utilizing a translator for public comment.

Item 4. Review and consider consent agenda items. (See page 6 and addendum page 1; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown): • Approval of the minutes as submitted for the ATCOG Board of Directors meeting held Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Page 6) • Ratification of the contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) for the CARES Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program funding. (Addendum page 1) • Ratification of the project grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for CARES Act Rural Area Federal Formula Program funding. (Addendum page 36) Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an application by the US Department of the Army, Red River Army Depot, to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for the renewal and revision of Federal Operating Permit No. 01646 to authorize the operation of the Red River Army Depot, a National Security facility, located at 100 James Carlow Drive, Texarkana, Texas. (See page 10; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 6. Review and comment on a grant application by the City of Texarkana, Texas, to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a Brownfields Program Revolving Loan Supplemental Funding grant. (See page 11; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey) Regular Business

Item 7. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Policies and Procedures Manual and Ethics Policy Manual. (See page 14 and addendum page 42; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of the Texas Municipal League (TML) Health Rerate and Benefit Verification Form to continue providing insurance benefits for Plan Year 2020-2021. (See page 15; to be presented by staff member Leslie McBride)

Item 9. Review and consider approval of the Investment Policy that establishes procedures to be followed in investing funds for ATCOG. (See page 19 and addendum page 51; to be presented by staff member Melinda Tickle)

Item 10. Review and consider approval of the proposed Salary Schedule for ATCOG for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. (See page 20; to be presented by staff member Melinda Tickle)

Item 11. Review and consider approval of the submission of an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for 2020 ESG Program funds authorizing the Executive Director as the ATCOG Authorized Official. (See page 24; to be presented by staff member Mae Lewis)

Item 12. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Rural Transit District Title VI Program Plan as required by the Federal Transit Administration. (See page 25 and addendum page 54; to be presented by staff member Steven McGary)

Item 13. Review and consider approval of the utilization of ATCOG’s indirect cost rate for ATCOG employees working on behalf of the Texarkana Urban Transit District. (See page 27; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 14. Review and consider approval of the submission of an interest form to the Texas Water Development Board for consideration as the Region 2 Designated Flood Planning Group Sponsor. (See page 29, to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 15. Review and consider approval/ratification of the ATCOG COVID-19 Returning to Work at the Office Phase 1 Policy and Updated Driver Protocols. (See addendum page 94; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) Other Business

Item 16. Homeland Security Special Events Reporting Update. (To be presented by staff member Whitney Fezell)

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be Thursday, July 30, 2020. Location and meeting format to be determined based on current COVID-19 conditions.

