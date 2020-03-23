Ark-Tex Council Of Government Meeting

Joint Agenda Northeast Texas Economic Development District and Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors Meeting March 26, 2020.

The North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) and Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 26, 2020, via teleconference/webinar.

This meeting format was made allowable by Governor Abbott’s Office in a press release on March 16, 2020. See attached press release and list of open meeting laws subject to temporary suspension.

Use the following information to access the meeting: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8750810041512520203 If you have issues registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Steve Flowers at 903.255.3555 or sflowers@atcog.org

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self- Introductions. NETEDD Agenda Items

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the NETEDD Committee meeting held Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. (Page 6) It concludes all NETEDD agenda items. ATCOG Board of Directors Agenda Items Item 5. Approve the minutes as submitted for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors meeting held Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. (Page 10) Review and Comment

Item 6. Review and comment on an application by the City of Paris to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for the renewal of a Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit. It would authorize the discharge of treated wastewater (See page 14; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange) This item does not require action. The Board may take action if desired. Regular Business

Item 7. Review and consider approval of ATCOG Financial Statement and Auditor’s Report for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019. (See addendum page 1 and 5; to be presented by Chris Pruitt, Pattillo, Brown & Hill, L.P., as introduced by staff member Melinda Tickle)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of revisions to the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) Policies and Procedures Manual. (See page 15; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel) Item 9. Review and consider approval of the appointment of three new members to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council. (See page 26; to be presented by staff member Lisa Reeve) Item 10. Review and consider approval of the FY21-22 Area Plan for the Area Agency on Aging. (See page 31 and addendum page 70; to be presented by staff member Lisa Reeve) Page 1 of 44

Item 11. Review and consider approval of the prioritization of the 2020 Homeland Security Grant Program funds as recommended by the ATCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee. (See page 36; to be presented by staff member Whitney Fezell)

Item 12. Review and consider approval for ATCOG’s Board President to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with Gladewater Housing Authority and amend the Administrative Plan as applicable. (See page 40; to be presented by a staff member, Mae Lewis)

Item 13. Review and consider approval of amendments to the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Administrative 5-year Plan initially adopted October 1, 2016, and the Ark-Tex Council of governments (ATCOG) Housing Choice Voucher Annual Plan effective October 1, 2019. (See page 40; to be presented by a staff member, Mae Lewis) Other Business

Item 14. Discussion of ATCOG’s Contingency Plan for the COVID-19 situation. (To be submitted by Executive Director Chris Brown) Announcements The next Executive Committee meeting will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Location and meeting format to be determined based on current COVID-19 conditions.