AGENDA

Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting

AUGUST 30, 2018

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the joint North East Texas Rural Planning Organization Committee Meeting and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Executive Closed Session

Item 5. The Executive Committee will recess the Open Session and go into Executive Closed Session to discuss personnel matters as allowed in the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.074, Personnel Matters; annual evaluation of the Executive Director.

Open Session/Review and Comment

Item 6. The Executive Committee will reconvene in Open Session and take action on Item 5 above, as necessary. (To be presented by Board Vice-President, Judge M.C. Superville, Jr.)

Item 7. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Federal Operating Permit by Alumax Mill Products – Texarkana to authorize

the operation of a secondary smelting and alloying aluminum facility located at 300 Alumax Drive, Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas. (See page 7 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 8. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewals by the following: (see page 9 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

a) U.S. Department of the Army to authorize continued operation of the Red River Army Depot located at 100 James Carlow Drive, Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas.

b) Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) to authorize an increase in emissions of particulate matter at the Welsh Power Plant located at 1187 County Road 4865, Pittsburg, Titus County, Texas.

Regular Business

Item 9. Review and consider nominations filling two vacancies to the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) to serve through December 31, 2019. (See page 13 – to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 10. Discussion of FY 2019 Draft Budget. (Handouts to be provided at the meeting – to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 11. Executive Director Report (For information only – see page 14) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

1

a) Homeland Security Quarterly Report

b) Homeland Security Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes

c) Update on Franklin County Meal Center

d) Update on Restitution received by ATCOG

Announcements

The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Morris County Courthouse Annex in Daingerfield, Texas. There will also be a Budget Committee meeting held prior to the Board of Directors Meeting in the same location.