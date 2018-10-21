JOINT AGENDA

Northeast Texas Rural Planning Organization and Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting.

Thursday, October 25, 2018 – 10:00 am

Titus County Extension Office

1708 Industrial Rd. Mt Pleasant, TX

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Agenda Items

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the North East Texas Rural Planning Organization Meeting held

Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (See page 3)

Item 5. Discussion on third annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit. (See page 5; to be presented

by Executive Director Chris Brown.

Item 6. Discussion of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Stakeholder Workshops. (See page 6; to be

presented by Executive Director Chris Brown.)

This concludes all RPO agenda items.

Executive Committee Agenda Items

Item 7. Review the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting

held on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (See page 7)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of the purchase of Region-wide Billboard Advertising for the 9-1-1 Program.

(See page 10; to be presented by staff member Rea Washington)

Item 9. Review and approve revisions to the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) Bylaws.

(See page 13; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 10. Review and consider ratification of contracts. (See page 23 – see also addendum – https://bit.ly/2q0TTih;

to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 11. Review of State and Federal Association Legislative Objectives. (See page 24; to be presented by

Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 12. Discussion of Regional Priorities for the 2019 Austin Legislative Visits. (See page 28; to be presented by

Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 13. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 29; to be presented by the Executive Director

Chris Brown)

• Indirect Finance Reports

• PHA Plan Approval Letter

• Program Statistics

• TARC & NADO updates

• Discussion of Four-State Regional Leadership Institute

Announcements

The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held Thursday, December 13th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., Hopkins County

Courthouse in Sulphur Springs, Texas, hosted by the Honorable Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County.