Ark-Tex Council of Governments

Board of Directors Meeting

Thursday (Jun 27)

The Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday (Jun 27), at the Franklin County Law Enforcement Center, 208 Hwy 37, Mt Vernon, Texas, hosted by Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County. Lunch will also be provided immediately following the meeting.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors Meeting

held Thursday (Apr 4), in Roxton, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental

Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Federal Operating Permit and Acid Rain Permit by Luminant Generation Company, LLC, to authorize continued operation of the Lamar Power Plant located at 3205 FM 137, Paris, Lamar County, Texas.

Regular Business

Item 6. Review and consider annual approval of the Investment Policy that establishes procedures to be followed

in investing funds for ATCOG. (See page 10; to be presented by staff member Melinda Tickle)

Item 7. Review and consider approval of the proposed Salary Schedule for ATCOG for the fiscal year ending Sept 30, 2020.

Item 8. Review and consider approval of the Texas Municipal League (TML) Health Rerate and Benefit Verification Form to continue providing insurance benefits for Plan Year 2019-2020.

Item 9. Review and consider approval of the ATCOG Information Security Policy.

Item 10. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Policies and Procedures Manual.

Item 11. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Procurement Policy and Procedures Manual.

Item 12. Review and discuss the proposed Indirect and Benefit Rates for the fiscal year ending Sept 30, 2020.

Item 13. Review and consider approval of the PHA Certifications of Compliance with the PHA Plans and related

regulations regarding the 5-year and annual plan for the fiscal year beginning Oct 1, 2019.

Item 14. Review and consider authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to submit an application to the Texas Homeless Network for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant Program Funds.

Item 15. Review and consider approval of proposed Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Implementation Plan for

the ATCOG Region.

Other Business

Item 16. Executive Director Report

a) Program Updates/Statistics

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be held Thursday (Jul 25) at 10:00 am, at the Titus County Extension Office, Mt Pleasant, Texas.