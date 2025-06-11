Ark-Tex Council of Governments Announces Free Two-Day Leadership Training in Paris, Texas

The Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will host the Red River Leadership Institute training program on June 24-25 in Paris, Texas offering a two-day leadership development experience at no cost to participants. The program is made possible through funding from a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant.

The class will focus on four critical leadership competencies: Building Community in the Workplace, Helping People Through Change, Fostering a High-Performance Culture, and Service Excellence Through the Team Concept. The interactive training is designed for community and business leaders at all levels seeking to enhance their leadership effectiveness.

“This leadership institute represents a significant investment in the future of our region’s business and community leaders,” said Mary Beth Rudel, ATCOG Executive Director. “By investing in our region’s leaders through this EDA grant, we’re building the foundation for stronger businesses, more resilient organizations, and ultimately, a more prosperous economy.”

The class is led by instructor George Manning, Professor of Psychology and Business at Northern Kentucky University. Manning brings decades of expertise as an author, consultant, and public speaker on leadership, workplace dynamics, and human behavior. His portfolio includes 11 influential books covering topics from The Art of Leadership to Building Community: The Human Side of Work, establishing him as a thought leader in organizational psychology and workforce development. As a consultant, he has worked with major organizations including AT&T, IBM, GE, the United States Navy, and the National Institutes of Health, bringing practical insights from Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to complex workplace challenges.

The program will cover leadership skills including communication and teamwork, change management and professional resilience, performance management and coaching, and team-building strategies. Participants will engage in hands-on workshops, interactive exercises, and practical applications designed for implementation in their workplaces.

Toni Lindsey, ATCOG’s Regional Development Director, emphasized the program’s relevance to today’s leadership challenges.

“We’re seeing unprecedented challenges in leadership across all sectors – from workforce shortages to generational differences to technology disruptions. This intensive training gives our regional leaders the adaptive skills and resilience strategies they need to not just survive these changes, but to thrive and lead their organizations to new levels of success,” Lindsey said.

All participants will receive The Art of Leadership Manual 7th Edition as part of their program materials and lunch on both days.

The Red River Leadership Institute training will be held at the Paris Conference & Event Center by Hilton, located at 3143 NE Loop 286, Paris, Texas. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. each day, with training sessions running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early registration is encouraged as seating is limited.

For more information and to register, visit ATCOG.org/RRLI or contact ATCOG directly at 903-255-3520.