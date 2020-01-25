Ark-Tex Council Of Governments’ Meeting

Agenda Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting January 30, 2020

The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self- Introductions. Review and Comment

Item 4. Rural Transportation Planning Organization/TxDOT presentation of the Unified Transportation Program (UTP) updates for the area included in and surrounding the ATCOG region. (See page 3, to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 5. Review and consider consent agenda items (See page 4; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown):

• Approve the minutes as submitted for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant. (See page 4) • Acceptance of the minutes for the Homeland Security Advisory Committee meeting held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant. (See page 7)

Item 6. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 10; to be presented by Executive Director Brown) • Quarterly Indirect Finance Reports (Page 10) • Quarterly Program Reports (Page 16) Regular Business

Item 7. Review and consider authorizing the ATCOG Executive Director to execute a contract with Windstream to provide a new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone system. (See page 32; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to apply, contact the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for the Purchase of Juvenile Justice Services Project for FY2021. (See page 34; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 9. Review and consider the list of representatives to be approved as reappointments/appointments to serve on the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) through December 31, 2021. (See page 36; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley) Page 1 of 43

Item 10. Review and consider approval for the ATCOG Executive Director to submit an application for FY20 State Homeland Security Program grant funds through the Office of the Governor Homeland Security Grant Division. (See page 40; to be presented by staff member Whitney Fezell) • Funding for the ATCOG Planning, Training, and Exercises project. (Page 40) • Funding for the ATCOG Regional Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Training project. (Page 42) Other Business

Item 11. Presentation by Townsquare Media regarding public awareness campaign.

Item 12. Presentation by representatives from the United States Census Bureau regarding the 2020 census. Announcements A Workforce CEO meeting will immediately follow this meeting. Judges, please reconvene at the front of the room, and all others, please move toward the back. The next Executive Committee meeting will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Titus County Extension Office, Mt. Pleasant.