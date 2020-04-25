Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Meeting

JOINT AGENDA NORTHEAST TEXAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT AND ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING APRIL 30, 2020

The North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) and Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, via teleconference/webinar. (This format was made allowable by Governor Abbott’s Office in a press release on March 16, 2020. See attached press release and list of open meeting laws subject to temporary suspension.) Use the following information to register for the meeting:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7115259008106834192

If you have issues registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Steve Flowers no less than two (2) workdays before the meeting at 903.255.3555 or sflowers@atcog.org.

Item 1. Call to order – Quorum Determination

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Public Comment. ATCOG invites members of the public to provide oral comments on any item included on this agenda under this item. Each person wishing to make public comment shall be limited to 3 minutes with comments directed to the Board as a whole. Reasonable accommodation shall be made for members of the public utilizing a translator for public comment. NETEDD Agenda Items

Item 4. Review and consider approval of the minutes as submitted for the NETEDD meeting held on December 12, 2019. (See page 6)

Item 5. Review and approve the NETEDD Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Community Plan. (See page 10 and addendum page 1)

Item 6. Review and consider approval of the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Deferment Process. (See page 11 and addendum page 35; to be presented by staff member Melody Harmon) This concludes all NETEDD agenda items. ATCOG Board of Directors Agenda Items

Item 7. Review and consider consent agenda items. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) • Approve the minutes as submitted for the ATCOG Board of Directors meeting held Thursday, March 26, 2020, via teleconference /webinar. (Page 13) • Acceptance of the minutes as submitted for the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) meeting held on April 7, 2020, via teleconference/webinar. (Page 17)

Item 8. Executive Director Report (For information only- see page 22; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown): Page 1 of 71 • Quarterly Indirect Finance Reports (Page 22) • Quarterly Program Reports (Page 28) Review and Comment

Item 9. Review and comment on an application by Cooper Independent School District to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a grant for $363,470.00, to be matched with $90,870 cash and in-kind, for new five (5) year funding of Head Start. (See page 52; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey) Regular Business

Item 10. Review and consider approval of priorities/recommendations established by the RCJAC concerning projects submitted to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for funding consideration. (See page 55; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 11. Review and consider approval of establishing a new depository account with Guaranty Bank & Trust for ATCOG’s use, and adding the President of the Board, Executive Director, and Deputy Director to the signatory cards. (See page 64; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 12. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Policies and Procedures Manual. (See page 66; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 13. Review and consider ratification of the ATCOG Continuity Plan and Policy Relating to COVID-19. (See page 67; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel) Other Business

Item 14. ATCOG COVID-19 Operations Update. (To be offered by Executive Director Chris Brown) Announcements A Workforce CEO’s meeting will be immediately following this meeting. Judges, please stay on the conference call. The next Executive Committee meeting will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Location and meeting format to be determined based on current COVID-19 conditions.