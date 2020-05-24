Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Meeting

Joint ATCOG – NETEDD Board Meeting May 28, 2020, at 10:00 am GoToWebinar Instructions You must register for the webinar at the following link to receive the meeting web-link and call-in instructions: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3424120408849935120

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. After joining the webinar via the meeting web-link, audio options will appear in the user panel on the right side of the screen.

• Select the “Computer Audio” option if your computer has speakers, a microphone, and a decent internet connection.

• Select the “Use Telephone” option to call-in by phone. The telephone number, access code, and Audio PIN will appear.

*Important –YOU MUST enter the AUDIO PIN if using your phone to be able to unmute. If you are having trouble logging in and/or the webinar will not launch, please try the download option as shown below.

JOINT AGENDA NORTHEAST TEXAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT AND ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING MAY 28, 2020

The North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) and the Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, via teleconference/webinar. (This format was made allowable by Governor Abbott’s Office in a press release on March 16, 2020. See attached press release and list of open meeting laws subject to temporary suspension.) Use the following information to register for the meeting: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3424120408849935120 If you experience issues while registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Mary Beth Rudel no less than two (2) workdays before the meeting at 903.255.3520 or mrudel@atcog.org. Item 1. Call to order – Quorum Determination.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Review and consider the adoption of rules regarding public comments during an open meeting. (See page 6; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 4. Public Comment. ATCOG invites members of the public to provide oral comments on any article included on this agenda under this item. Each person wishing to make public comment shall be limited to 3 minutes with comments directed to the Board as a whole. There is a reasonable accommodation made for members of the public utilizing a translator for public comment. NETEDD Agenda Items

Item 5. Review and consider approval of the minutes as submitted for the NETEDD meeting held on April 30, 2020. (See page 7)

Item 6. Review and consider approval of the submission of grant applications to the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) for CARES Act funding. (See page 11; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey) • Revolving Loan Fund application for $550,000. • Planning Grant Supplemental Awards application for $400,000.

Item 7. Review and consider approval of the NETEDD COVID-19 Revolving Loan Fund Plan as required by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for additional funding. (See page 13; to be presented by staff member Melody Harmon) It concludes all NETEDD agenda items. ATCOG Executive Committee Agenda Items Item 8. Review and consider approval of the minutes as submitted for the ATCOG Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (See page 18) Review and Comment

Item 9. Rural Transportation Planning Organization/Texas Department of Transportation presents the Rural Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP). (See addendum page 1; to be introduced by Executive Director Chris Brown).

Item 10. Review and comment on a grant application by the Salvation Army in Texarkana, Arkansas, to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Solutions Grant of $150,000. (See page 22; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey)

Item 11. Review and comment on a grant application by Delta County to the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Community Facilities Grant program for two (2) new patrol vehicles for $94,000. (See page 25; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey)

Item 12. Review and comment on grant applications to be submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for continuation/refunding of Head Start programs. (See page 28; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey) • Detroit Independent School District application of $74,632. (Page 28) • Sulphur Springs Independent School District application for $1,360,298. (Page 31) Regular Business

Item 13. Review and consider public input and approval of the 2021-2022 TxCDBG Community Development Fund Regional Project Priority Scoring for the ATCOG State Planning Region. (See page 34 and addendum page 29; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 14. Review and consider approval of the submission of grant applications to United Way of Lamar County and United Way of Greater Texarkana to support ATCOG transportation services. (See page 37; to be presented by staff member Steven McGary) • United Way of Lamar County application of $25,000 for the Paris Metro Bus System. (Page 37) • United Way of Greater Texarkana application for $7,260 for the TRAX Rural Public Transportation Program. (Page 38) Item 15. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Rural Transit District Title VI Program Plan as required by the Federal Transit Administration. (See page 39 and addendum page 58; to be presented by staff member Steven McGary) Other Business Item 16. ATCOG COVID-19 Operations Update. (For information only; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Announcements

The next Board of Directors meeting will be Thursday, June 25, 2020. Location and meeting format to be determined based on current COVID-19 conditions. Under the Texas Open Meeting Act, Government Code Chapter 551, one or more of the above items is closed to the public during the executive session. That includes but not limited to consultation with an attorney, according to Texas Government Code Section 551.071 and Section 551.074 arising out of the attorney’s ethical duty to advise ATCOG concerning legal issues arising from an agenda item. Any decision held on such matters will be taken or conducted in an open session following the executive session’s conclusion. Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services are requested to contact Administration at 903-832-8636 two (2) workdays before the meeting to make appropriate arrangements. All agendas are electronically and available at www.atcog.org.