Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Meeting

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

May 27, 2021, The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Titus County Extension Office, located at 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, as well as, via teleconference/webinar. Use the following information to register for the meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYldu2pqj0jGN0WHRg-C8FLWBQixAzW3f-U.

If you experience issues while registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Mary Beth Rudel no less than two (2) workdays before the meeting at 903.255.3520 or mrudel@atcog.org.

Item 1. Call to order – Quorum Determination.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Public Comment. ATCOG invites public members to provide oral comments on any item included on this agenda under this item. Each person wishing to make a statement is limited to three minutes with words directed to the Board as a whole. We make reasonable accommodation for members of the public utilizing a translator for public comment.

Item 4. Review and consider consent agenda items. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Approval of the minutes submitted for the ATCOG Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Page 3)

• Acceptance of the minutes submitted for the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee meeting held Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Page 7) Regular Business

Item 5. Review and consider approval of additional guidance to submit to the governor’s Office regarding the VOCA project funding. (See page 11; to be presented by Patricia Haley)

Item 6. Review and consider approval of grant applications to United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) and United Way of Greater Texarkana (UWGT) to support ATCOG transportation services. (See page 14; to be presented by Sheena Record)

• UWLC application in the amount of $25,000 for the Paris Metro Bus System. (page 14)

• UWGT application in the amount of $7,200 for the TRAX Rural Public Transportation Program (page 15)

Item 7. Review and consider authorizing the Executive Director to execute a contract with Halff Associates, Inc., for engineering services for the Region 2 Lower Red-Sulphur-Cypress Flood Planning Group. (See page 16 and addendum page 1; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) Page 1 of 21 Other Business

Item 8. COVID operations and telecommuting policy update. (See page 17; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 9. Recognition of ATCOG receiving a Texas Veteran’s Commission grant for $2,000 for bus passes for veterans.

Item 10. Open discussion regarding American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery funds.

Announcements

The next Board of Directors meeting will be on June 24, 2021, at 10:00 am, at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, and via teleconference/webinar.