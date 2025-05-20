Ark-Tex Council of Governments Receives $1 Million to Revitalize Local Communities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) a $1 million Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grant to transform abandoned and contaminated properties across the region into new economic opportunities.

ATCOG was among 15 recipients nationwide selected to receive funding through the EPA’s Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grant. The program is designed to provide low interest loans to help support the cleanup and redevelopment of underutilized properties while safeguarding public health and the environment.

“This $1 million grant represents a transformative investment in our region’s future,” said Melody Harmon, Director of Economic Development at ATCOG. “By providing the financial resources to clean up contaminated properties, we can return these sites to productive use, create jobs, and generate new tax revenue that benefits our entire community.”

The revolving loan fund will allow ATCOG to provide loans to support cleanup activities at small business commercial property brownfield sites throughout their service area. As loans are repaid, the fund will be replenished, creating a sustainable source of funding for additional cleanup projects.

“Many of our communities have properties with tremendous potential that remain unused due to contamination concerns,” said Mary Beth Rudel, Executive Director of ATCOG. “This award empowers us to provide loans that address environmental challenges while simultaneously driving economic growth in areas that need it most. We’re excited to partner with local governments, businesses, and property owners to transform these sites into community assets.”

EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $2.9 billion in Brownfields Grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfields investments leveraged more than $42 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding was able to leverage, from both public and private sources, more than 220,500 jobs.

“The Brownfields program exemplifies Administrator Lee Zeldin’s goal of Powering the Great American Comeback while cleaning up contamination and supporting local economies,” said Regional Administrator Scott Mason. “During the Trump Administration’s first 100 Days, we listed 27 Brownfield sites as Ready for Anticipated Reuse which allows businesses to invest in properties without the fear of potential contamination from hazardous chemicals. With these grants, we will see even more properties transform into thriving economic centers while providing a safe environment for all Americans.”

For more information about ATCOG’s brownfield redevelopment efforts, visit their website at www.ATCOG.org/RLF or contact their Economic Development office at 903-255-3538.