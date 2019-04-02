Ark-Tex Council of Governments To Meet Thursday (04.04.19) In Roxton

The Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison St., Roxton, Texas, hosted by the City of Roxton. (See enclosed map.) Lunch will also be provided immediately following the meeting.

AGENDA

Item 1. Call to order. Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors Meeting held Thursday, December 13, 2018, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by PPF Gin & Warehouse, to authorize continued operation of a Cotton Gin located at 166 Dewey St., Deport, Lamar County, Texas. (See page 7; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 6. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for proposed Beneficial Use Site Registration by Harold Jackson Smith III, to authorize the land application of domestic septage products on approximately 20.75 acres located at 405 County Road 3096, Cookville, Titus County, Texas. (See page 9; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 7. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for renewal of a Federal Operating Permit by Turner Industries Group, LLC, to authorize the operation of a fabricated pipe and fitting facility located at the 1200 block of 19th St. SW, Paris, Lamar County, Texas. (See page 11; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 8. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for Limited Scope Permit Amendment by NETEX Composting, Inc., to authorize an expansion of the dryer building, acceptance of water treatment plant residuals, increase compost production and closure costs, at the facility located at 1000 County Road 3372, Pickton, Hopkins County, Texas. (See page 13; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 9. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for the proposed amendment of a Water Quality Permit by Luminant Mining Company, LLC, concerning the Monticello Lignite Mining Area between the cities of Winfield and Mt. Pleasant in Titus and Franklin Counties, Texas. (See page 15; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 10. Review and comment on an application by Detroit Independent School District to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a grant in the amount of $17,072, to be matched with $4,268 cash & in-kind, for continuation/refunding of the head start. (See page 17; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey)

Regular Business

Item 11. Review and consider approval of ATCOG’s Financial Statements and Auditor’s Reports for the year ending September 30, 2018. (Audit to be provided at the meeting; to be presented by Chris Pruitt of Pattillo, Brown & Hill, as introduced by staff member Melinda Tickle)

Item 12. Review and consider approval of the appointment of new Executive Committee Members and Officer positions to fill vacancies created by recent elections. (See page 20; to be presented by Nominating Committee Chair Mayor Ann Rushing)

Item 13. Review and consider approval of the appointment of a new Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RJAC) member to serve through December 31, 2019, to fill a vacancy. (See page 21; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 14. Review and consider approval of prioritization of 2019 Homeland Security Grant Program funds as recommended by the ATCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee. (See page 22; to be presented by staff member Whitney Fezell)

Item 15. Review and consider approval of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Console Modernization and Expansion. (See page 25; to be presented by staff member Rea Washington)

Item 16. Review and consider approval of Resolution in support of the Red River Navigation Feasibility Study. (See page 28; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 17. Review and consider approval of establishing a new depository account with Guaranty Bank & Trust. (See page 31; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 18. Review and consider ratification of participation agreement between ATCOG and Frontier Energy, Inc. (See page 33; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 19. Review and consider ratification of Donation Agreement between CHRISTUS Sphon Foundation and ATCOG for health insurance premium subsidy support program. (See page 40; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 20. Presentation of appreciation certificates to Paris Metro/TRAX staff. (See page 45; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 21. Executive Director Report (For information only – see page 46; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Program Updates/Statistics Advisory Committee Minutes

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Titus County Extension Office, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.