Ark-Tex Council of Governments to Meet Thursday

The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, as well as, via teleconference/webinar.

To participate via Zoom, please register for the meeting at the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtcuyqqTosGdytqvvfs91r9m8RbmkZFHM9. Following registration, you will receive instructions on how to join the meeting.

The meeting agenda is attached and is also available at the following link: https://atcog-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/echewning_atcog_org/ERqYTDEJvCZEuhfbreybA04BvEmMs5GvD9T0iaDBbFSPEg?e=UK4n18.

Agenda

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

April 29, 2021

The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday,

April 29, 2021, at the Titus County Extension Office, located at 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, as

well as, via teleconference/webinar.

Use the following information to register for the meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtcuyqqTosGdytqvvfs91r9m8RbmkZFHM9

If you experience issues while registering or do not have access to a computer, please contact Erin Chewning

no less than two (2) workdays prior to the meeting at 903.255.3555 or echewning@atcog.org.

Item 1. Call to order – Quorum Determination.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Public Comment.

ATCOG invites members of the public to provide oral comment on any item included on this

agenda under this item. Each person wishing to make a public comment shall be limited to 3

minutes with comments directed to the Board as a whole. Reasonable accommodation shall be

made for members of the public utilizing a translator for public comment.

Item 4. Review and consider consent agenda items. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Approval of the minutes as submitted for the ATCOG Executive Committee meeting held Thursday,

February 25, 2021. (Page 3)

• Acceptance of the minutes as submitted for the Homeland Security Advisory Committee meeting

held Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Page 7)

• Acceptance of the minutes as submitted for the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee

meeting held Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Page 9)

Review and Comment

Item 5. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 14; to be presented by Mr. Brown)

• Indirect Finance Quarterly Report

• Quarterly Program Reports

Item 6. Review and comment on an application by the City of Winfield to Texas Commission on Environmental

Quality (TCEQ) to renew its permit. (See page 36; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 7. Review and comment on an application by Adrian Van Der Jagt to TCEQ to expand an existing dairy

cattle facility. (See page 37; to be presented by Mr. Prange)

Item 8. Review and comment on a grant application by Detroit Independent School District in the amount of

$12,886 to be submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for

continuation/refunding of Head Start programs. (See page 38; to be presented by staff member Toni

Lindsey)

Regular Business

Item 9. Review and consider approval for the Executive Director to submit an application to the Office of the

Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for a grant to purchase supplies and PPE to prevent, prepare for,

and respond to the coronavirus in the ATCOG region for the project’s grant period for the remaining

FY2021. (See page 41; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 10. Review and consider approval of priorities/recommendations established by the Regional Criminal

Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) concerning projects being submitted to the Office of the

Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for funding consideration. (See page 43; to be presented by Ms.

Haley)

Item 11. Review and consider approval of prioritization of 2021 Homeland Security Grant Program funds as

recommended by the ATCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee (HSAC). (See page 54; to be

presented by staff member Whitney Fezell)

Item 12. Review and consider approval of the submission of an Older Adult Home Modification Program

application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (See page 57; to be presented

by staff member Lisa Reeve)

Other Business

Item 13. Presentation of the 2021 ATCOG Telecommunicator of the Year. (To be presented by staff member

Rea Allen)

Item 14. Presentation of Busline Magazine’s article featuring Bobby Williams, Transportation Coordinator. (See

page 59; to be presented by Mr. Brown)

Announcements

A Workforce CEOs meeting will be held immediately following this meeting. Judges please reconvene at

the front of the room or remain on Zoom. All others please move towards the back or exit the Zoom

meeting.

The next Executive Committee meeting will be held on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Titus County

Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, as well as, via teleconference/webinar.

