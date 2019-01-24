ARK-Tex Council Of Governments to Meet JAN 31

AGENDA ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS EXECUTIVE COMMITT MEETING JANUARY 31, 2019

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, October 25, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater from the treatment facility located at 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas to the plant site at Cooper Lake. (See page 5; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Regular Business

Item 6. Review and consider approval of the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) local priorities and the grant application scoring instrument. (See page 7; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 7. Review and consider authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorize Official, to submit an application to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for the purchase of Juvenile Justice Services Project for FY 2020. (See page 18; to be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of for the ATCOG Executive Director to submit an application for FY19 State Homeland Security Program grant funds through the Office of the Governor Homeland Security Grant Division. (See page 20; to be presented by staff member Whitney Fezell)

• Planning, Training and Exercises Proje9 • Regional Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Training Project

Item 9. Review and consider approval of the appointment of one new member to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council. (See page 24; to be presented by staff member Lisa Reeve)

Item 10. Review and consider approval of Resolution in support of administration of Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Vouchers and waiting list for New Boston Property Management. (See page 26; to be presented by staff member Mae Lewis)

Item 11. Review and consider approval to cancel Executive Committee Board meeting scheduled on February 28, 2019, due to Legislative Visits in Austin. (See page 29; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 12. Presentation of the ATCOG Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award. (To be presented by staff member Rea Washington)

Item 13. Executive Director Report (For information only – see page 30; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

a) Program Updates/Statistics b) Possible effects of government shutdown. c) Area Agency on Aging Advisory Committee Minutes d) RCJAC Advisory Committee Minutes

Announcements

The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the City of Roxton, at a location to be determined in Roxton, Texas.