Depriest

Hopkins County Jail

Carlson

Hopkins County Jail

An Arkansas couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop by Cumby police on I-30. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and 23-year-old Alexis Danielle Carlson of Little Rock and 28-year-old Joshua Devin Depriest of Russellville were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.