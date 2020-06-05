Arkansas Inmate Indicted for Threatening to Kidnap and Kill Federal Judges and Assistant U.S. Attorney

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – A 36-year-old Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate has been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Jeffrey S. Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock, AR, on June 4, 2020 and charged with mailing threatening communications.

According to the indictment, in March 2018, Williams is alleged to have mailed a letter to the federal courthouse in Memphis, TN, in which he threatened a U.S. District Judge. Then in May 2018, February 2019, and March 2020, Williams is alleged to have mailed letters to the federal courthouse in Little Rock in which he threatened two U.S. District Judges and an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Each threatening letter was mailed in violation of the laws of the United States.

Williams is currently an inmate in the Arkansas Department of Corrections as a result of a robbery and theft conviction in the Pulaski County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Little Rock office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Eastern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.