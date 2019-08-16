Arkansas Man Jailed After High Speed Chase by Cumby PD

An Arkansas man who fled from a Cumby police officer after an altercation with the officer following a traffic stop on I-30 has been captured after a high speed chase after he wrecked out and fled to the Royse City Walmart where he hoped to hide from officers. The store was evacuated of employees and customers and the suspect was found and arrested. Twenty-year-old Jordan Isaiah Cockrm (cock-erm) brought back to the Hopkins County Justice center where he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest or Transport.