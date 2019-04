Officials arrested 29-year-old Aaron David Brumley, of Ashdown, Arkansas, Sunday on I-30 in Hopkins County after a traffic stop by DPS Trooper Arturo Ugalde. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up toys, condoms, diapers, and pacifiers. A search of Brumley’s phone turned up obscene images of very young children in provocative positions. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.