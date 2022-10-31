Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Hopkins County deputies were notified that a vehicle believed to have been stolen was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County and located the vehicle ands attempted to stop it at the 121 mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over he got out of the vehicle but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. HE was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, , evading arrest or detention, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as Ellis County warrants.