Cumby police arrested an Arkansas man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on I-30. Officers detected the odor of marijuana while speaking with the driver, and several baggies of marijuana were located. Also found in the vehicle was a tray of brownies, crispy treats and gummies containing THC. The passenger in the vehicle, Harold Arthur Hall III was arrested for Possession of more than 400 grams of a Penalty Group 2 Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $10,000.