Arkansas Men Arrested In Hopkins County For Possession Of Liquid Codeine
Arkansas Men Arrested In Hopkins County For Possession Of Liquid Codeine

3 hours ago

Four men from Arkansas were arrested in Hopkins County on felony drug charges following a high speed chase on I-30 that was initiated by State Troopers who clocked their vehicle traveling in excess of 100mph. A Cumby police officer spiked the Interstate at the 110 mile marker but the vehicle continued driving until the 107mm. A search of the vehicle turned up 4 styrofoam cups, two bottles containing a blue-green liquid believed to be codeine and marijuana.  The suspects were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance andMarijuana, and the driver was also charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

