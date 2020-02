Two Arkansas men were arrested by State Troopers after they were stopped for a traffic violation at the 121-mile marker of I-30 in Hopkins County. The subjects gave permission to search the vehicle and the trooper found a glass pipe with drug residue and a credit card with someone else’s name on it, an open bottle of vodka, Xanax and Ecstasy. Bond was set at $12,000 for one of the men, but denied for the other.