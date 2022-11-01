Young Title Company Header
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a  security tag removal device. The device led to a felony  charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument

