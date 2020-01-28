" /> Arlington Man Arrested by Troopers In Hopkins County – EastTexasRadio.com
State Troopers have arrested an Arlington man on felony drug charges after stopping the vehicle he was riding in on I-30 in Sulphur Springs. Thirty-one-year-old Dallas Quincy Jackson reportedly told the trooper that he had hired the Lyft driver to take him to Little Rock. Further investigation led to the discovery of two bags containing 38 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana, weighing 44 pounds and a water bottle containing liquid codeine. Jackson’s was released from the Hopkins County jail after posting bonds totaling $25,000.

