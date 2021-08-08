Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Armed and Dangerous Fannin County Murder Suspects Remain At Large

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 hours ago

Justin Cuba
Grayson County Jail
HOMICIDE SUSPECTS – CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS
The Ladonia Police Department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for Justin Cuba B/M 04-09-1988 5’09″/188lbs and Carmen Cuba (aka Carmen Taylor) W/F 09-12-1984 5’04″/210lbs being involved with a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning. Murder warrants have been issued for both suspects.
The suspects left the scene in a gray four-door passenger car unknown make or model driven by a female who’s considered to be his accomplice.
If you see these suspects do not approach – contact your local law enforcement immediately. If you know their whereabouts, please contact Ladonia Police at 903-367-7011 or Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at 903-583-2143.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     