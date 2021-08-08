Armed and Dangerous Fannin County Murder Suspects Remain At Large

HOMICIDE SUSPECTS – CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS

The Ladonia Police Department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for Justin Cuba B/M 04-09-1988 5’09″/188lbs and Carmen Cuba (aka Carmen Taylor) W/F 09-12-1984 5’04″/210lbs being involved with a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning. Murder warrants have been issued for both suspects.

The suspects left the scene in a gray four-door passenger car unknown make or model driven by a female who’s considered to be his accomplice.