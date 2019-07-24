UPDATE – Armed and Dangerous Fugitive At Large

Wednesday morning around 10:17, law enforcement officers apprehended Jeremy Brian Cook. He was actively being sought for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in Henderson County. Cook was taken into custody in a wooded area off of CR-3213 near Jacksonville in Cherokee County. Cook will be taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Earlier Report –

At the request of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a suspect in the attempted capital murder of a police officer.

At approximately 3:14 am, a Henderson County Deputy Sheriff attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the Berryville area of Henderson County. The motorcycle operator chose to evade the deputy and fled from county road 4117. During the incident, the motorcyclist shot at the deputy striking him. The deputy was transported to a Tyler area hospital, treated, and released due to a bulletproof vest.

The suspect, Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, from Grand Prairie, is at large and may be driving a pewter/gold/silver, 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas license plate BR7-1002. The pickup was reported stolen from the Berryville area. The truck has tinted windows and has two white stickers on the back-depicting deer; a doe and a buck.

Mr. Cook is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend this individual. Call the police immediately.