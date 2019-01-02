Armed and Dangerous Mt Pleasant Robbery Suspect At Large

https://www.facebook.com/mppdtx/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAm8PF2v__R8nBHw3lMfs_OzuHqJ8CU2NF19sgZrjW3xNqw9jtu5xBoolKkQ_6eruHYo3-dqfOZd7aT
From Mt Pleasant PD Facebook Page
The Mount Pleasant Police Department needs your assistance identifying a suspect.
On the evening of December 28th, 2018, at about 11:01 P.M. Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store (1124 North Jefferson Avenue) in Mount Pleasant. During the investigation it was determined an unknown black male, about 5’5 to 5’6 in height, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a design on back pockets, and was wearing black and red shoes robbed the store. The suspect presented a firearm and followed the employees working at the location around as he made his way to the safe, where he filled a store bag with money and left. The suspect is reported to have been on foot.
This suspect is possibly linked to another robbery that occurred at Security Finance on the morning of 12/22/18. In both cases the suspect is wearing a similar mask and displays a gray revolver, about a 6” barrel.
Be cautious, suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigations Division with information related to this or identity of suspect. If you would like to remain anonymous, the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 903-577-TIPS (8477).