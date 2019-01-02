Armed and Dangerous Mt Pleasant Robbery Suspect At Large

https://www.facebook.com/mppdtx/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAm8PF2v__R8nBHw3lMfs_OzuHqJ8CU2NF19sgZrjW3xNqw9jtu5xBoolKkQ_6eruHYo3-dqfOZd7aT

From Mt Pleasant PD Facebook Page

The Mount Pleasant Police Department needs your assistance identifying a suspect.

On the evening of December 28th, 2018, at about 11:01 P.M. Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store (1124 North Jefferson Avenue) in Mount Pleasant. During the investigation it was determined an unknown black male, about 5’5 to 5’6 in height, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a design on back pockets, and was wearing black and red shoes robbed the store. The suspect presented a firearm and followed the employees working at the location around as he made his way to the safe, where he filled a store bag with money and left. The suspect is reported to have been on foot.