Choctaw County authorities are searching for three heavily armed men who held up a marijuana dispensary in Grant Saturday. The suspects brandished two handguns and an SKS rifle with a pistol style grip when they robbed the Stoned 4 Survival Medical Marijuana Dispensary on US 271 of marijuana, vape cartridges and cash. They made their getaway in a red Dodge Charger with a chrome grille and aftermarket chrome wheels and tires. There were no injuries.