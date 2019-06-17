Armed Robbery Of Pittsburg Store

Pittsburg Police is investigating the armed robbery of the Cash Store Saturday morning in the 300-block of Greer Street. The suspect, who was brandishing a handgun is described as a 25-30-year-old black male with dreadlocks. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash in what is believed to be a white vehicle. There were no injuries.

PITTSBURG. TX POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE

(for immediate release)

