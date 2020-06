The identification of Private Gregory Morales was confirmed Sunday by the army’s criminal investigation command. Police in Killeen say Morales’ remains were found Friday in a field. The army says foul play is suspected and an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in august of last year. he was to have been discharged withing days after his disappearance. Morales mother told news outlets over the weekend it was her son found in the field Friday