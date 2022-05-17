Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
