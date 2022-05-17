Young Title Company Header
Purple Wave Auction Header May 19, 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022

Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

mugshot not available

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     