Arrest In Montgomery County Could Involve East Texas Victims

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Chadrick McNeal in Conroe for four (4) counts of Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography and one (1) count of Sexual Performance by a Child.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation in the fall of 2018 on McNeal, who was allegedly extorting inappropriate images from minor female children. The investigation has led to the identity of numerous child victims all over the world. Once it was determined that McNeal was in the Montgomery County area, DPS partnered with the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Team and the Conroe Police Department, to successfully identify and locate McNeal.

McNeal has been using a variety of social chat platforms to extort images from children. Specifically, McNeal operated under the SnapChat usernames pboi58, jayyboyy56, and koolkids6. DPS and the Montgomery County ICAC Team are asking anyone who may know McNeal or who may have been a victim to contact their local law enforcement agency and/or the Montgomery County ICAC Team at 936-760-6910.

Tyler Dunman, Special Crimes Bureau Chief: “Based on our investigation so far into McNeal’s alleged criminal conduct; we believe there are probably hundreds of child victims across the country and even worldwide. We are asking anyone who has interacted with McNeal or has additional information about his activities to contact law enforcement immediately.”