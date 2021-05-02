Arrest Made In Chapel Hill Burglaries

Released by Titus County Sheriff’s Office

On April 28th, 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office released a social media post seeking public assistance in identifying a duo who burglarized the Chapel Hill Storage Facility on or about April 22nd. A cooperative effort was initiated that included the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, The Mount Pleasant Police Department, The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and The Hughes Springs Police Department, as the combined effort from multiple agencies turned up the heat.

Investigator Craig Brown of the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of other area agencies, was able to identify the suspect in the burglary as being a 26 year old resident of Hughes Springs named Tyler Dakota Johnson. Johnson was located on Thursday April 29th and was arrested on a handful of misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. After arraignment, Johnson was transported to the Titus County Jail while the investigation into his recent activities continued. With sufficient probable cause that Johnson was responsible for the burglary at the Chapel Hill Storage Facility in Titus County, Inv. Brown applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, who was subsequently booked in on the felony charge at the Titus County Jail. The investigation into Johnson’s accomplice remains ongoing.

The sting of the efforts to identify and locate the suspects in the burglary via social media posts by The Titus County Sheriff’s Office, did not go unfelt by Tyler Johnson. When Jonson was eventually located, he had shaved his hair and beard, changing his appearance significantly. Additionally, Johnson had removed the Mitsubishi emblems from the suspect vehicle and hastily applied a sloppy paint job to the Mitsubishi changing it to another color.