The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation has made an arrest in the 30-year-old cold case murder of a baby in Choctaw County. Fifty-three-year-old Meaonia Michelle Allen surrendered to the OSBI at the Choctaw County Courthouse and has been charged with first degree murder. Investigators said she slashed the throat of her baby boy shortly after he was born. The baby’s body was found by a homeowner in December of 1993 in her yard in rural Choctaw County.