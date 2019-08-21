Arrest Made In Greenville Armed Robberies

Hunt County Detention Center

by Lt Adam J. Phillips, PIO, Greenville Police Department

Greenville Police responded to a robbery at the Eagle Expressway Food Mart located at 3901 Rees Street. It was reported that a black male entered the store and demanded money. The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Highway 224. The suspect would not stop for police and a pursuit ensued. The suspect led officers from Greenville to Commerce and then back to Greenville. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks on the suspect vehicle, which forced it to stop in the 2600-block of Interstate 30, near Gibson Automotive. The suspect, Cedrick Ladon Johnson, was taken into custody.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Robbery, Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.

It is suspected that Johnson may be involved in other recent robberies in Greenville, which include:

• August 6, 2019, Greenville Food Mart 5207 Wesley Street

• July 27, 2019, Food Mart 4101 Oneal Street

• July 20, 2019, Discount Gas Tobacco Beverage 6002 Wesley Street

• July 5, 2019, Discount Gas Tobacco Beverage 6002 Wesley Street

The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.

Press Release Prepared by Lt. Adam J. Phillips, PIO, Greenville Police Department