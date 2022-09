An arrest has been made in the 2007 murder of a 19-year-old Winnsboro woman. Wood County Sheriff’s CID Captain Mike Chilson and Texas Ranger John Vance arrested Chad Earl Carr Thursday on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. on a Capital Murder charge. The victim, Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007. Her body was found in her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro. She died of massive head trauma.