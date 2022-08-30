Arrests Made In Titus County felony Copper Thefts

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office FB Page Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities that were occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield, TX. Employees had discovered that a perimeter fence had been cut and after repairing it numerous times, someone continued to cut the fence.

Investigators agreed to look into the matter and began conducting surveillance to find out what was going on. It became apparent the cutting of the fence was related to someone entering a large industrial shop building on the property. Someone had stripped and stolen much of the copper electrical wiring from the building. There was also extensive damage to the HVAC and plumbing systems.

Through the surveillance and several weeks of investigation, investigators were ultimately able to determine the identities of several of the suspects who were responsible for as many as 11 burglaries and thefts of material. The most serious of offenses stemmed from the damage caused to the building. The damage estimates to the building greatly exceeded the $300,000 mark which is the highest threshold of damages for a property crimes.

Having probable cause that the First Degree Felony offense of Criminal Mischief resulting in damages in an amount equal to or greater than $300,000 had been committed by the group, investigators sought and obtained Arrest Warrants for five adults. Investigation into others that may have been involved with the group’s activities are ongoing.

On Monday August 29th, Investigators served felony arrest warrants on 25 year old male Deny Salcedo Diaz and 35 year old female Perla Yuritza Gallegos for First Degree Felony Criminal Mischief equal to or over $300,000. Also arrested that day, was a 36 year old female Tracy Lynn Galloway who was then incarcerated in Titus County Jail. Galloway was arrested for First Degree Felony Criminal Mischief equal to or over $300,000.

Stemming from the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two Franklin County men, Luis Ramirez Jr. and 60 year old Juan “Johnny” Delgado. Delgado turned himself in early Tuesday Morning.

As of Tuesday Morning August 30th, Luis Ramirez Jr. remains at large and is wanted for 1st Degree Felony Criminal Mischief equal to or over $300,000.

Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are continue to determine the identities of others who assisted the group of burglars with the scheme to steal, transport, and sell, copper and other material stolen from Luminant. Area scrapyards are diligent in maintaining records and documentation that assist law enforcement in bringing copper thieves to justice and during this investigation, both their compliance and assistance, was of great help in solving this case.

Sometimes those who steal copper fail to realize that while they may steal a hundred dollars’ worth of material, the costs to repair the damage caused by the theft may be in the thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. Theft of any amount of copper in Texas of a value of up to $30,000 is a State Jail Felony.

Titus County Sheriff’s C.I.D. Lt. Chris Bragg would like to admonish would be copper thieves, Titus County Sheriff’s will continue to aggressively go after those who commit State Jail Felony offenses for theft(s) of regulated materials. They should also know we will go after them for higher felony offenses related to the damage to property cause when the circumstances apply.