Art Show At Mt Pleasant Public Library

The Friends of the Mount Pleasant Public Library is hosting their Seventh Annual Evening of Art at the Mount Pleasant Public Library on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will feature local artists, fantastic artwork, soothing music, chocolates, and refreshments. The prices for tickets are $10, and you can buy them from a Friends of the Library member at the library or purchase them at the door. For information about entering your art, please email Debbie Strong at huntstrong@yahoo.com.

