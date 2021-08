Applications for the Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show are now available at the Agri-Life Extension Service and numerous responses have been received. If you or someone you know likes to sell their hand-made, hand-crafted items, call 903-885-3443 they’ll l send you the information. The Arts & Crafts Show will be held in the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria and north entrance on Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23.