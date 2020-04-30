" /> As Texas Reopens, Concerns Remain – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Radio It’s On 2 (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Hail Damage Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

As Texas Reopens, Concerns Remain

44 mins ago

 

Governor Greg Abbott says our state will partially re-open on Friday. Some people are concerned.

Just Tuesday, the number of new cases in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties continued to rise. So what does that tell us? Dr. John Carlo is a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force. He says to not stop doing what we do as individuals in order to not risk getting sick. He ads, if you decide to venture out this weekend the doctor says to continue to wash your hands frequently, remember social distancing, and wear a mask.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     