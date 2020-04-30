As Texas Reopens, Concerns Remain

Governor Greg Abbott says our state will partially re-open on Friday. Some people are concerned.

Just Tuesday, the number of new cases in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties continued to rise. So what does that tell us? Dr. John Carlo is a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force. He says to not stop doing what we do as individuals in order to not risk getting sick. He ads, if you decide to venture out this weekend the doctor says to continue to wash your hands frequently, remember social distancing, and wear a mask.