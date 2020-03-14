" /> ASC Conference – Canceled – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

ASC Conference – Canceled

5 hours ago

Conference Competitions, Championships Canceled for Spring 2020 Season

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced today (March 13) the Council of Presidents has chosen to immediately cancel all Conference (ASC) athletics competition and championship events for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. 

The cancellation includes all spring ASC competitions and championships in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field. 

Each ASC institution will make independent decisions regarding spring non-conference competition and practices as well as non-traditional spring segment practices and permissible competition in men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     