ASC – Sports

Baker, Licon Named Men’s Hoops Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 9-11, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kae’ron Baker, Jr., G, Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) averaged 31.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Wildcats picked up a pair of conference wins at home. He shot 63 percent (17-of-27) from the field, hitting 12-of-19 three-pointers (63.2 percent) and going 16-of-17 at the line (94.1 percent). Baker posted 27 points in a 76-53 victory against Concordia Texas, followed by 35 points with six rebounds and four assists in a 92-86 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. It is Baker’s second Player of the Week award of the season and the third of his career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tristen Licon, Jr., G, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior guard Tristen Licon (El Paso, Texas) helped lead the Lobos to two conference wins at Hardin-Simmons and McMurry. He started with a team-high 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 67-64 win over the Cowboys. Licon then scored 15 points with five boards, four steals, and three assists in a 90-65 victory against the War Hawks. For the week, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game, earning his third Player of the Week award of the year and fourth of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior forward Kelden Pruitt (Heath, Texas) averaged 17.5 points while shooting 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the field during the Comets’ 1-1 week. Pruitt scored 20 points while adding eight rebounds and two blocked shots Saturday as the Comets pulled away for an 86-65 road win over LeTourneau. He was 8-for-13 from the field with a pair of three-pointers in the victory. Earlier in the week, Pruitt scored 15 points with four rebounds at East Texas Baptist Thursday night.

Ozark’s senior guard Cordy Winston (Sherwood, Ark.) averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game and hit 4-of-8 from long-range over two games for the Eagles. He netted 20 points with five rebounds in a loss at East Texas Baptist.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Robby Dooley (Bossier City, La.) led the Tigers to a pair of come-from-behind victories in the ASC East, averaging 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent (13-of-21) from the floor. He scored 12 points in an 83-74 win against UT Dallas, with six of those points coming in a 25-2 run over six minutes in the second half. Dooley also recorded four boards, three steals, and two assists against the Comets. In the 74-58 win over Ozarks, he posted 23 points shooting 57 percent (8-of-14) from the floor going a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Belhaven senior forward Brosnan Cooks (Elba, Ala.) registered 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as the Blazers went 2-0 at home. He had 15 points, nine boards and dished out six assists in a 75-71 win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Cooks then added 14 points with seven rebounds in an 83-80 victory over Concordia, Texas.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Joseph Mitchell (Pflugerville, Texas) scored a career-high 21 points in Saturday’s loss at Louisiana College. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over two games. Joseph shot 53 percent (10of-19) from the field and 50 percent (4-of-8) from three-point range.

McMurry senior forward Mike Williams Jr. (Houston, Texas) averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as the War Hawks split at home. He scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-13 shooting and was 8-of-10 from the line in a 98-96 overtime win against Howard Payne. Williams also added six boards and two steals. In the loss to Sul Ross State, he had 12 points and four rebounds.

Howard Payne junior guard Jase Miguez (Nederland, Texas) averaged 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over two games last week with a 31-point performance at McMurry. Miguez was 11-of-14 from the free-throw line and only committed one turnover in 63 minutes of play.

Childress, Holt Selected as Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 9-11, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kim Childress, Sr., F, East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) posted 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a block in the Tigers’ 58-54 victory over No. 25 UT Dallas. In a 62-41 win against Ozarks, she played in just 18 minutes, scoring eight points with six rebounds and three assists. For the week, Childress averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. It is her second Player of the Week of the season and third of her career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a 2.5-steal a game in leading the No. 15/17 Cru to two victories last week. She poured in 27 in the win at Belhaven and added 14 at Louisiana College. Holt shot 50 percent (3-of-6) from three-point range and hit all 12 of her free-throw attempts. It is her third Player of the Week award of the year and eighth of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) came to the fourth member of the Comets’ 1,000-point club as part of a 1-1 performance last week for the No. 25 Comets. Hughes averaged 21.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from the field while adding 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest in two road games. Hughes scored 20 points Thursday night in the Comets’ narrow road loss at East Texas Baptist, officially joining the 1,000-point club. She added 23 points Saturday in a 71-60 road win over LeTourneau.

Louisiana College freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Duncanville, Texas) averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in the Wildcats’ two games. She had 22 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Concordia, Texas, then came up with 21 points against No. 15/17 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Ozark’s sophomore center Kelsey Dixson (Hector, Ark.) scored 12 points, had two blocks and pulled down four rebounds in a loss to LeTourneau.

Belhaven junior guard Mariah Collins (Chicago, Ill.) averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game as the Blazers went 1-1. She scored 16 points with four assists in a loss to No. 15/17 Mary Hardin-Baylor, then had 12 points, four boards, six assists, and three steals in an 88-80 win against Concordia Texas.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons junior forward Karlea Ritchie (Wichita Falls, Texas) helped the Cowgirls to a pair of wins in ASC West play. She averaged 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the two games while playing just 25.5 minutes per game because of the score. Ritchie went 8-of-12 from behind the arc and 11-of-17 from the floor. She hit 8 of the 28 3-pointers for the Cowgirls on the week.

Concordia Texas senior guard Kaycie Dunkerley (Azle, Texas) knocked down four three-pointers in back-to-back games as the Tornados went 1-1 against Louisiana College and Belhaven. On Thursday, Dunkerley shot 4-of-10 from behind the arc and pulled down two rebounds as the Tornados defeated the Wildcats 78-49. On Saturday, Dunkerley shot over 50 percent from the field, pouring in a season-high 22 points along with three boards, but CTX fell short to the Blazers 88-80. For the week, she averaged 18.0 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Howard Payne freshman forward Bria Neal (LaPlace, La.) led the Lady Jackets for the week averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds at McMurry and went 12-of-17 (70.2 percent) from the free-throw line for the week.