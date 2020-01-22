ASC – Sports

UTD, HSU Selected Tops in ASC Women’s Tennis

RICHARDSON, Texas – After a vote of the league’s head coaches, they announced that UT Dallas and Hardin-Simmons would win the 2020 American Southwest Conference women’s tennis East and West Division titles, respectively.

The Comets received 72 points and all 12 first-place votes to secure the top spot in the East. The Cowgirls collected 63 points and eight of the 12 first-place votes to lead the West Divison.

East Texas Baptist was picked second in the East Division with 57 points. They were followed by LeTourneau (46), Belhaven (32), Ozarks (30) and Louisiana College (15).

In the West, Concordia Texas was selected second with 60 points and four first-place votes, followed by McMurry (50), Mary Hardin-Baylor (36), Howard Payne (26) and Sul Ross State (18).

UTD was the West Division and ASC champion last year with a 12-2 overall record and 6-0 mark in conference play, and they move to the East this season. The Comets advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Division III Championship. HSU finished second in the West Division with a 5-1 mark.

In addition to the preseason poll, 23 players were named to the ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Three players on the list were All-Conference selections in 209, and four total was All-Division.

Reigning ASC East Division Most Valuable Player Elisa Kendall of ETBU was ranked 30th in singles after earning a runner-up finish in the A draw of the ITA Southwest Regional. Kathy Joseph, the West Division MVP in 2019, was ranked 19th in doubles with junior Samantha Wong after making it to the ITA Regional A Doubles final.

The women’s tennis season will begin on Saturday, January 25, when East Texas Baptist hosts St. Thomas (Texas).

2020 ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll

East Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (12) 72 12-2 (6-0) 2. East Texas Baptist 57 14-6 (4-0) 3. LeTourneau 46 8-10 (3-1) 4. Belhaven 32 4-10 (1-2) 5. Ozarks 30 6-10 (1-2) 6. Louisiana College 15 3-10 (0-4)



West Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC) 1. Hardin-Simmons (8) 63 8-12 (5-1) 2. Concordia Texas (4) 60 7-8 (2-3) 3. McMurry 50 10-9 (4-2) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 36 3-7 (2-4) 5 Howard Payne 26 2-12 (1-5) 6. Sul Ross State 18 1-12 (0-5)



2019 ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach



Name Cl. School Julia Keffer So. Belhaven Emilie Ferguson So. Belhaven Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera Fr. Concordia Texas Isabella Wiik Fr. Concordia Texas Elisa Kendall * E M Sr. East Texas Baptist Ashley Schenck E Sr. East Texas Baptist Kaitlyn Hathorn So. Hardin-Simmons Landry Laywell Fr. Hardin-Simmons Brittany Sutton Fr. Howard Payne Jessenia Ureste Fr. Howard Payne Maddison Brackenreg * E Sr. LeTourneau Emma Hixson Jr. Louisiana College Kylie Harless So. Louisiana College Nathalie Galligan Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Victoria Rendon Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Claire Hillyer Jr. McMurry Morgan Parnell Jr. McMurry Karlee Hart Sr. Ozarks Angelica Garcia Jr. Ozarks Kelyn Likiaksa Sr. Sul Ross State Desiree Ramirez So. Sul Ross State Kathy Joseph * W V Sr. UT Dallas Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas



2019 All-Conference*

2019 All-East Division E

2019 All-West Division W

2019 East Division Most Valuable Player M

2019 West Division Most Valuable Player V

Pratt, Miller, Horan, Parker Earn First Track Weekly Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: January 17-18, 2020

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Malik Pratt, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Malik Pratt (Killeen, Texas) placed fifth in the 400 at the Texas Tech Corky Classic with a time of 50.50 seconds. His time ranks seventh in the nation. Pratt also had a time of 1:15.37 in the 600 yards, finishing 12th and had a time of 7.48 in the 60 meters.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jack Miller, So. , LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) won the pole vault at the Weilert Open in Norman, Okla., clearing 4.65 meters (15 ft.-3 in.). His mark is ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. It is Miller’s second career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sarah Horan, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Sarah Horan (Terrell, Texas) broke the school record with a 7.89 seconds-time in the preliminaries of the 60-meter dash at the Weilert Open in Norman, Okla. She placed third with an even 8.0 seconds in finals. Horan’s time ranks 15th in the nation.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kristina Parker, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Kristina Parker (Colorado City, Texas) finished sixth in the high jump at the Weilert Open in Oklahoma with a mark of 1.52 meters (4 ft.-11.75 in.), ranking fourth in the region. She also had a fast split as a leg on the 4×400 relay team, helping the War Hawks sixth in 4:23.80.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Teddy McIntyre (Milford, Texas) broke school records in both the long jump and triple jump at the Weilert Open. He won the long jump with a leap of 6.88 meters (22 ft.-7 in.), ranking 22nd in Division III. McIntyre came in second with a triple jump of 13.49 meters (44 ft.-3.25 in.), ranking 47th in the country.

Ozarks senior Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) placed third in the 5,000 meters in 16:49.14 at the Weilert Open.

McMurry sophomore Jessy Villagomez (Abilene, Texas) won the shot put with a throw of 14.40 meters (47 ft.-3 in.) at the Weilert Open, ranking 41st in the country.

Comets, Tornados Picked to Win 2020 Men’s Tennis

RICHARDSON, Texas – After a vote Tuesday of the league’s head coaches, they picked UT Dallas, and Concordia Texas to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference men’s tennis East and West Division titles, respectively.

UTD received 72 points and all 12 first-place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. Concordia collected 71 points and 11 first-place votes to lead the West Division.

LeTourneau was picked second in the East with 57 points and was followed by East Texas Baptist (48), Ozarks (32), Belhaven (30) and Louisiana College (13).

In the West Divison, Hardin-Simmons received 56 votes with the other first-place pick, followed by McMurry (44), Mary Hardin-Baylor (43), Howard Payne (22) and Sul Ross State (16).

UT Dallas was second place in the West Division last year and will move to the East Division for the 2020 season. The Comets went 16-2 overall last season and won the ASC championship, falling in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship. Concordia Texas (14-3) went 5-0 in West Division play last year and was the runner-up of the ASC Championship.

In addition to the preseason poll, 24 players were named to the ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the new season are five all-conference selections and three more all-division picks.

LeTourneau senior Christian Farris is the reigning East Division Most Valuable Player. Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost was ranked 17th by the ITA after making it to the semifinals of the ITA Southwest Regional A draw.

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez and sophomore Chase Daniell were ranked 18th in doubles after winning the A draw at the ITA Southwest Regional and competing at the ITA Cup in Mount Berry, Ga.

The men’s tennis spring season will begin Saturday, January 25, when East Texas Baptists hosts St. Thomas (Texas).